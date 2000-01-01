Video The Heart of Business Hubert Joly is the former the former Chairman and CEO of Best Buy and author of The Heart of Business. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Hubert about Best Buy’s remarkable turnaround during his tenure as CEO, and unpack the key lessons from the retailer’s resurgence: pursue a noble purpose, put people at the center of the business, create an environment where every employee can flourish, and treat profit as an outcome, not the goal. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement