Joe Montana leaves room for other GOATs

Joe Montana, one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, was known as the ‘Comeback King.’ He reveals what gave him the special ability to persevere against all odds, the toll a successful sports career takes physically and mentally, and what he really thinks about Tom Brady being the GOAT.

The Power of Employee Engagement with Jim Clifton

Jim Clifton is the Chairman of Gallup, the world-renowned polling, analytics and advice organization. Jim has tracked what makes people thrive at work for decades, and written several bestselling books on the topic. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Jim about what drives employee engagement, the link between engagement and productivity & wellbeing, and how organizations can unleash the involvement and enthusiasm of all employees. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

The Heart of Business

Hubert Joly is the former the former Chairman and CEO of Best Buy and author of The Heart of Business. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Hubert about Best Buy’s remarkable turnaround during his tenure as CEO, and unpack the key lessons from the retailer’s resurgence: pursue a noble purpose, put people at the center of the business, create an environment where every employee can flourish, and treat profit as an outcome, not the goal. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Going Beyond “Innovation Theater” with Steve Blank

Steve Blank is a serial entrepreneur with eight different Silicon Valley startups to his name, and the author of The Startup Owner’s Manual. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Steve about how to bridge the gap between the rhetoric and the reality when it comes to innovation, and how to build organizations that are relentlessly creative. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

