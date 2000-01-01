Video Ben & Jerry's has successfully blended ice cream and activism for decades—here's how At the intersection of activism and confectionary delight is none other than Ben & Jerry’s. The company has stood up for everything from climate change to same sex marriage to Black lives matter and defunding the police. And in June 2020, the brand took a bold stance against white supremacy, proving that in business, silence is no longer an option. Host Chris Denson spoke with Head of Global Activism Strategy Christopher Miller and Global Social Mission Officer Dave Rapaport about the realities of being a mission-driven brand and what they’re doing to change their internal culture to reflect the brand's own outward ideals.