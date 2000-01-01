advertisement
Is working out at the crack of dawn the key to productivity? We put it to the test

Many people swear by exercising early in the morning before work. And according to scientific research, benefits include reduced stress, increased energy, and even strengthened neural networks. So we asked Fast Company writers Ruth Reader and Cale Weissman to give it a shot.

