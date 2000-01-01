advertisement
Inside the mind of Chiwetel Ejiofor

The actor, writer, and now director reflects on the important milestones of his career, from the holiday classic Love Actually to playing drag queen Lola in Kinky Boots, to the Oscar-nominated 12 Years a Slave. And now, he’s gearing up for his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

