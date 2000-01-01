advertisement
Inside Russell Wilson’s billion-dollar mindset

Russell Wilson is one of the most entrepreneurial football players in the NFL, from his fashion label Good Man Brand, to his production company West2East, and his mobile gaming app Tally. We got up close and personal with the Seahawk’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback to find out what drives him to succeed on and off the field.

