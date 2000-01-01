advertisement
advertisement

Inside Budweiser’s quest to reclaim its crown

Budweiser is a classic American brand, but with rapidly changing consumer tastes, can it stay relevant? With the rise in craft and light beers and younger target audiences increasingly favoring wine and spirits, Budweiser has been knocked from its throne as the No. 1 beer in the United States. But they’re taking steps to reclaim their crown as the king of beers.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

How to explain an employment gap on your resume

Gaps in a resume happen. Sharing them with a potential employer, however, can feel awkward. Here’s the experts’ take on how to put a positive spin on that one-, four-, or even 12-month period of time when you weren’t working. SOURCES: Kathleen Pai, VP of Human Resources at Ultimate Software Shawn Tolan, Managing Director at The Tolan Group Thom Kleiner, Executive Director of Westchester-Putnam Workforce Ariel Schur, CEO & founder at ABS Staffing Solutions Michele Mavi, Director of Internal Recruiting at Atrium Stephanie Naznitsky, Executive Director at OfficeTeam Tommy Chenoweth, Head of People Strategy at January Digital Article by Stephanie Vozza, Fast Company

How to explain an employment gap on your resume
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life