Video Netflix is disrupting the entertainment industry by fighting inequality With over 60 million subscribers in the U.S. alone, Netflix is one of the most recognized media brands around the world. And the company needs its internal culture to be inclusive in order for its content to be diverse. Although the company has made some great strides in representation on screen, there is still work to be done. Here, Vernā Myers, VP of inclusion strategy, and Darnell Moore, director of inclusion strategy, talk to host Chis Denson about how they are transforming the company—and the industry—from the inside out.