advertisement
advertisement

I Wore A Pollution Mask For A Week

Approximately 166 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of pollutants. Cambridge Mask Co, O2Today, and Airinum are all vying to make pollution masks a popular accessory in Europe and North America and Fast Company's Katharine Schwab put them to the test on her daily commute.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life