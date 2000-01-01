advertisement
advertisement

I Tried To Buy My Boss The Perfect Gift

Writer Katharine Schwab is on a personal mission to become a better version of herself. Buying a gift for a loved one is easy, but buying a gift for a colleague is difficult, and nobody wants a generic candle. She's meeting up with John Ruhlin, author of "Giftology," to find the perfect present for Fast Company's editor Noah Robischon.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life