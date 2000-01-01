08.13.18

Dave Asprey, founder and CEO of Bulletproof, is considered by many to be the father of modern-day biohacking. Fast Company writer John Converse Townsend recently traveled to Asprey’s home lab on Vancouver Island, in Canada, for a crash course in the Bulletproof lifestyle--complete with high-tech, sci-fi-like machines and, of course, a cup of Bulletproof Coffee made by the cult hero himself.