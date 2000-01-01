advertisement
advertisement

'Hustlers' is a symbolic portrayal of real-life side hustles

The new film 'Hustlers' is a story of those in need taking from Wall Street elite to make ends meet. The film has had a successful week at the box office, thanks in part to performances by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. One of the reasons for its success is it raises an important question: how far are you willing to go to pay the bills?

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone

In 2019, more of our lives take place online than ever before. With that comes the ability of digital self expression, and Genies is at the forefront of avatar popularity. Celebrities like Rhianna, Kyrie Irving, and and the Chainsmokers have embraced Genies' technology. Akash Nigam—Genies' CEO and cofounder—believes that everyone will have a digital representation of themselves. Nigam and his company plan to stay at the cutting edge of the digital avatar industry.

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life