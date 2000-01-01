advertisement
advertisement

How Victoria Beckham's sales director landed his dream job

Leon Gray started his career as an intern at Vogue magazine in London. Through sheer determination and tenacity he landed an assistant job at Victoria Beckham's luxury clothing brand when it was a startup. Here, he shares his career path of hustling for an internship, working for a celebrity designer, moving to New York and climbing the ladder.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life