How to negotiate your salary

Negotiation can feel awkward and intimidating, particularly if you've never done it before. Where to research, what to say, and how to get people on your side all matter. Here are three tips to leverage the offer you've been given and ensure you receive what you deserve.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

