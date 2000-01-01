advertisement
How To Handle A Horrible Boss

Is your boss driving you insane? Whether it's a micromanager nitpicking you to death, an abuser verbally tearing you down, or a dreamer with wildly unrealistic expectations, these toxic bosses can test your patience, your sanity, and your self-control around sharp objects. Watch this Fast Comedy tutorial for funny but useful tips on how to keep yourself level-headed . . . and out of jail.

