How To Dress For That Promotion | Styled For Success

Nicole Russo, stylist and founder of Let's Get You, helps people realize their full potential and become the person they want to be through their style. Rose may have gotten a promotion but she's still dressing like she's an intern. Nicole has some simple tips so that Rose feels and looks like she belongs in her new role.

