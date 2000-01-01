Video Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes Dove offers up a deepfake peek into why many young people need to detox their social media feeds. This week, Dove released new research from its ongoing Self-Esteem Project that found two out of three American girls are spending more than an hour each day on social media, and 50% of them say idealized beauty content on social media causes low self-esteem. Dove produced the short video, “Toxic Influence,” which brings together mothers and their teen daughters to talk about what their scrolling habits involve. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.