How To Be a Sustainable Whiskey Brand

Based in Shoreham, Vermont, with a female-led team of blenders and distillers, WhistlePig Whiskey is disrupting the old boys club. With first-time innovation and sustainability at the forefront of their company ethos, WhistlePig Whiskey’s motto is to try anything in a barrel once.

Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes

Dove offers up a deepfake peek into why many young people need to detox their social media feeds. This week, Dove released new research from its ongoing Self-Esteem Project that found two out of three American girls are spending more than an hour each day on social media, and 50% of them say idealized beauty content on social media causes low self-esteem. Dove produced the short video, “Toxic Influence,” which brings together mothers and their teen daughters to talk about what their scrolling habits involve. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.

Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore wants to change the way you eat

The Wonder Group, the newest project from Jet.com founder Marc Lore, has lofty ambitions to remake the relationship Americans have with food. Instead of relying on third-party apps to deliver food from restaurants, Lore is betting big on a fleet of mobile restaurants. Think vans with high-tech ovens that come to you and cook the food right at your doorstep. “We believe everyone has a right to great food,” Lore says about The Wonder Group.

The power of decentralization

Bruce Fuller is a sociologist at UC Berkeley at the author of Organizing Locally. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Bruce about the power of decentralization. Organizations that push autonomy and discretion to their edges succeed by unleashing a torrent of initiative and ingenuity among their members. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Conscious Leadership with John Mackey

John Mackey is the CEO of Whole Foods Market, which he built from a single store in Austin, Texas in 1978, into a leading organic grocer with more than 95,000 team members. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to John about reconciling purpose and profits, encouraging grassroots innovation, and building a company based on love instead of fear. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

The first-production electric snowmobile from Taiga could have an outsize impact

Can the first-production electric snowmobile from Taiga Motors really make a meaningful impact on the environment? Sure, the number of off-road vehicles in the world might pale in comparison to, say, cars, but with their emissions less regulated, they often operate in pristine natural environments, and then there’s the noise. Enter the 100% electric snowmobile from manufacturer Taiga Motors. We traveled to Stowe, Vermont, to meet with Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau about the challenges and opportunities around the electrification of off-road vehicles, and the potential impacts and benefits of riding the ‘Tesla of Snowmobiles.’

