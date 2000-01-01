advertisement
How this company is helping to end food waste

On this episode of the ‘World Changing Ideas’ podcast, host Talib Visram speaks with Christine Moseley, the founder and CEO of Full Harvest. They discuss how her company's B2B approach connects farmers with retailers to help end food waste.

How Intuit is reinventing HR to make tech and finance more equitable for all

Historically, diversity in the tech and finance industries has not equated to racial equity. Intuit—the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint—is rethinking its hiring processes and developing a culture that encourages inclusion at every level of the organization. In fact, Intuit has made a pledge to advance diversity around the world. Host Chris Denson spoke with CEO Sasan Goodarzi and Director of Racial Equity, La Toya Haynes, about HR processes and practices of the future.

Ben & Jerry's has successfully blended ice cream and activism for decades—here's how

At the intersection of activism and confectionary delight is none other than Ben & Jerry’s. The company has stood up for everything from climate change to same sex marriage to Black lives matter and defunding the police. And in June 2020, the brand took a bold stance against white supremacy, proving that in business, silence is no longer an option. Host Chris Denson spoke with Head of Global Activism Strategy Christopher Miller and Global Social Mission Officer Dave Rapaport about the realities of being a mission-driven brand and what they’re doing to change their internal culture to reflect the brand's own outward ideals.

