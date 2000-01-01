advertisement
advertisement

How this CEO is changing the way we bake

Bread Alone is the first commercial bakery in the US to Operate on 100% renewable energy bakery. The family run business have been baking with organic grains since our first loaf in 1983. This is Fast Company's Changing the Game

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

Innovating positive change with Tiziana Casciaro

Tiziana Casciaro is a Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, and co-author (with Julie Battilana) of Power for All. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Tiziana about the challenge of making power more distributed and accountable in organizations, and the key role that people with less formal authority can play in agitating, innovating, and orchestrating positive change. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Innovating positive change with Tiziana Casciaro
Video

Entrepreneurship at Scale with Zhang Ruimin

Zhang Ruimin is the founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Haier Group, the world’s largest appliance maker. During his 37-year tenure as Haier CEO, Zhang architected one of the world’s most radical management makeovers. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Zhang about turning every employee into an entrepreneur, creating “zero distance” between employees and customers, and making the company a power node in an ever-expanding, web-centric ecosystem. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Entrepreneurship at Scale with Zhang Ruimin
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life