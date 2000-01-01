Video Innovating positive change with Tiziana Casciaro Tiziana Casciaro is a Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, and co-author (with Julie Battilana) of Power for All. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Tiziana about the challenge of making power more distributed and accountable in organizations, and the key role that people with less formal authority can play in agitating, innovating, and orchestrating positive change. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement