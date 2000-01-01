advertisement
How Ryan Reynolds created the ultimate '80s ad reboot

ABC network and Ryan Reynolds's creative agency collaborate on hilarious reboots of '80s commercials, and Tide takes a step back from its Super Bowl ad spot this year. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit + Miss of the Week.

'It's killing us.' How Taraji P. Henson is tackling Black mental health

One in every five Americans will suffer from a mental illness at some point in their lives. Only one in three African Americans actually ever seek help and they are the least likely population to receive treatment. Founded in 2018 by Taraji P. Henson and led by Executive Director Tracie Jade Jenkins, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, along with their talk show Peace of Mind with Taraji, aims to eradicate the stigma around mental health issues in the African American community.

Pour a cold one for your dog with Anheuser-Busch’s latest brew

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Budweiser, Michelob, Busch, and many other beer and alcohol brands, is a market leader of innovation for alcoholic beverages of the future. Over the past 10 years, there has been a major cultural shift in drinking behaviors, especially among younger generations. Anheuser-Busch found a new way to put its customers first—by putting their dogs first. Dog Brew is an alcohol-free bone broth product for dogs.

