advertisement
advertisement

How Richard Curtis has perfected the rom-com over 25 years

From ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ and ‘Notting Hill’ to ‘Love Actually’ and “Bridget Jones’s Diary,' writer and director Richard Curtis has helped define the romantic-comedy genre. With his latest movie, the Danny Boyle-directed ‘Yesterday,’ he’s using classic Beatles songs to tell a new kind of love story.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life