Video How Capsule founder Eric Kinariwala built a direct-to-consumer pharmacy in New York Eric Kinariwala, founder of Capsule, shares his journey from childhood up until he created the direct-to-consumer pharmacy. From learning to be a pilot to studying economics, his path wasn't always clear, but one personal moment helped him combine his passions to create a new delivery service for prescription medications.