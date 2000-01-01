Video Should my old tweets get me fired from my new job? In this episode, hosts Christina and Yasmin talk about how to navigate your professional and personal social media presence. The ladies also speak with author and former New York Times and Vice journalist Jamal Jordan about how he handles his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts: Spotify: https://rb.gy/8nms0t Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/u0z2kd