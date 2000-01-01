11.05.18

Chip Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., believes that brands have a moral obligation to make a difference. Through the Levi Strauss Foundation they support causes like immigration and LGBTQ rights. They recently partnered with Patagonia to create MakeTimeToVote.org, giving the company's employees time off to vote and encouraging other big companies, such as Walmart, to do so, too.