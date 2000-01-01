advertisement
advertisement

How Jif, Ludacris, and mumble rap became a viral hit with a TikTok challenge

It has been one hell of a year for ad campaigns! From the odd Black Mirror-style metaverse commercials with Mark Zuckerburg to the heartfelt and meaningful collaborations with EA Sports, these were the best commercials of 2021.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life