Video How Intuit is reinventing HR to make tech and finance more equitable for all Historically, diversity in the tech and finance industries has not equated to racial equity. Intuit—the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint—is rethinking its hiring processes and developing a culture that encourages inclusion at every level of the organization. In fact, Intuit has made a pledge to advance diversity around the world. Host Chris Denson spoke with CEO Sasan Goodarzi and Director of Racial Equity, La Toya Haynes, about HR processes and practices of the future.