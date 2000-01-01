advertisement
advertisement

How I got here: Peloton’s larger-than-life director of fitness programming

Matty Maggiacomo always dreamt about being a zookeeper, but he started his professional career as an intern for Good Morning America. What he didn’t realize was that talking on TV would prepare him for an influential role at Peloton, where he works to spark a global passion for fitness.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life