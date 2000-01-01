advertisement
advertisement

How ConBody Has Disrupted The Fitness World, With Prison-Style Workouts Led By Ex-Cons

After arriving at prison very out of shape, ConBody founder Coss Marte began using what he had to get in shape: his own body. He developed an equipment-free workout routine he now offers to any curious New Yorkers.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life