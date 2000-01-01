advertisement
How business builds back better

The CEOs of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Home Instead, and the J.M. Smucker Co. offer insights on corporate and societal resiliency.

How PayPal is actually closing the racial wealth gap

Black-owned businesses have been some of the worst hit by the pandemic. Now, PayPal is putting its money where its mouth is. In June 2020, in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, the company announced a $535 million commitment to to support minority-owned businesses in the fight against economic inequality. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman and EVP of global sales Peggy Alford join host Chris Denson to discuss why this needs to be a movement and not just a moment.

