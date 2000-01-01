advertisement
How Barry Jenkins's latest film addresses universal themes through a specific female perspective

The Oscar-winning writer and director is following up the hugely acclaimed "Moonlight" with his adaptation of the James Baldwin novel "If Beale Street Could Talk," and he made sure that his female cast members, KiKi Layne and Regina King, had input in how the story was told.

