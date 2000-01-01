Video Products made by Black entrepreneurs are not just for Black people Fifteen Percent Pledge is No. 23 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022. The pledge is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that encourages retailers to pledge at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Since 2020, Fifteen Percent Pledge has partnered with over 28 retailers and has shifted almost $10B of revenue to Black-owned businesses. Chris Denson spoke with founder and CEO Aurora James and executive director LaToya Williams-Belfort about their success, as well as the chief merchandising officer at Ulta Beauty, which was one of the first retailers to take the pledge.