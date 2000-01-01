advertisement
advertisement

Here's How Anthony Bourdain Keeps His Show Fresh–And Always Served With A Side Of Badass

With the new season of "Parts Unknown," the adventurous chef shares how he pushes the creative boundaries on his signature program–often abandoning the principles that are considered essential for a successful show. The show premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 on CNN.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life