Have viral challenges gone too far?

Viral challenges on social media blew up in 2013 with the likes of the Harlem shake, planking, and the ALS ice bucket challenge. More recent challenges have become more dangerous and irresponsible—some people are facing jail time for contaminating ice cream in grocery stores. Fast Company hit the streets of New York City to see if viral challenges have gone too far.

