Video This video will probably be banned in China—here's why The US-China trade war is reshaping business globally. American airline companies, fashion brands, and most recently the NBA are self-censoring for fear of upsetting the Chinese Communist Party. Large US corporations fear taking a side on the Hong Kong protests or on its territories—Taiwan, Tibet and Tiananmen—due to the possibility of losing out on such a profitable market. By doing so, are these companies promoting Chinese propaganda? And what should be done about it? There isn't a clear-cut answer.