Gucci CEO Marco Bizzari believes sustainability is the company's future

Gucci CEO Marco Bizzari believes that technology holds the key to improved sustainability. He explains how Gucci is using things like leather grown in vitro and 3D printing to reduce the carbon footprint of the luxury clothing giant.

Genies wants to make an Instagram avatar for everyone

In 2019, more of our lives take place online than ever before. With that comes the ability of digital self expression, and Genies is at the forefront of avatar popularity. Celebrities like Rhianna, Kyrie Irving, and and the Chainsmokers have embraced Genies' technology. Akash Nigam—Genies' CEO and cofounder—believes that everyone will have a digital representation of themselves. Nigam and his company plan to stay at the cutting edge of the digital avatar industry.

