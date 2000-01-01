advertisement
Going Beyond “Innovation Theater” with Steve Blank

Steve Blank is a serial entrepreneur with eight different Silicon Valley startups to his name, and the author of The Startup Owner’s Manual. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Steve about how to bridge the gap between the rhetoric and the reality when it comes to innovation, and how to build organizations that are relentlessly creative. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Building a More Just Economy with Martin Whittaker

Martin Whittaker is the founding CEO of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit that tracks, analyzes, and engages with large corporations to improve how they serve all their stakeholders. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Martin about what’s required to move the vision of stakeholder capitalism from rhetoric to reality. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Innovating positive change with Tiziana Casciaro

Tiziana Casciaro is a Professor of Organizational Behavior at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, and co-author (with Julie Battilana) of Power for All. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Tiziana about the challenge of making power more distributed and accountable in organizations, and the key role that people with less formal authority can play in agitating, innovating, and orchestrating positive change. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

