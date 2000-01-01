Video Going Beyond “Innovation Theater” with Steve Blank Steve Blank is a serial entrepreneur with eight different Silicon Valley startups to his name, and the author of The Startup Owner’s Manual. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Steve about how to bridge the gap between the rhetoric and the reality when it comes to innovation, and how to build organizations that are relentlessly creative. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement