Video Redesigning the workplace with Lynda Gratton Lynda Gratton is a professor at the London Business School and one of the world’s leading experts on the future of work. In her latest book, Redesigning Work, Lynda argues that the pandemic has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine the workplace. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Lynda about how we can take advantage of this opening and create organizations that are truly flexible, agile, and human. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement