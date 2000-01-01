advertisement
advertisement

Ford Shifts Gears to Trash Talk Elon Musk

During the Kentucky Derby, Ford premiered it's latest commercial taking aim at Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. With sly comments on CEO's taking off in spaceships, to boasting about Ford's commitment to their workers in contrast to Tesla's numerous scandals, the ad highlights Ford's achievements while not so subtly poking the bear.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

A Moral Revolution in Business with Anthony Kwame Appiah

Anthony Kwame Appiah is a professor of philosophy at New York University, author of several books, including the “Honor Code,” and writer of the weekly “Ethicist” column in The New York Times Magazine. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Anthony about the moral case for dignity, opportunity and equity in the workplace. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

A Moral Revolution in Business with Anthony Kwame Appiah
Video

Redesigning the workplace with Lynda Gratton

Lynda Gratton is a professor at the London Business School and one of the world’s leading experts on the future of work. In her latest book, Redesigning Work, Lynda argues that the pandemic has created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reimagine the workplace. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Lynda about how we can take advantage of this opening and create organizations that are truly flexible, agile, and human. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement

Redesigning the workplace with Lynda Gratton
Video

Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes

Dove offers up a deepfake peek into why many young people need to detox their social media feeds. This week, Dove released new research from its ongoing Self-Esteem Project that found two out of three American girls are spending more than an hour each day on social media, and 50% of them say idealized beauty content on social media causes low self-esteem. Dove produced the short video, “Toxic Influence,” which brings together mothers and their teen daughters to talk about what their scrolling habits involve. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.

Dove teaches teens about toxic influence with deepfakes
Video

Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore wants to change the way you eat

The Wonder Group, the newest project from Jet.com founder Marc Lore, has lofty ambitions to remake the relationship Americans have with food. Instead of relying on third-party apps to deliver food from restaurants, Lore is betting big on a fleet of mobile restaurants. Think vans with high-tech ovens that come to you and cook the food right at your doorstep. “We believe everyone has a right to great food,” Lore says about The Wonder Group.

Serial entrepreneur Marc Lore wants to change the way you eat
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life