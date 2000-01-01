advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 pm

Facebook tests “kind” speed dating and Steak-Umm beefs with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Facebook tries a video speed dating service for “kind people,” and Steak-Umm calls out astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

Ben & Jerry's has successfully blended ice cream and activism for decades—here's how

At the intersection of activism and confectionary delight is none other than Ben & Jerry’s. The company has stood up for everything from climate change to same sex marriage to Black lives matter and defunding the police. And in June 2020, the brand took a bold stance against white supremacy, proving that in business, silence is no longer an option. Host Chris Denson spoke with Head of Global Activism Strategy Christopher Miller and Global Social Mission Officer Dave Rapaport about the realities of being a mission-driven brand and what they’re doing to change their internal culture to reflect the brand's own outward ideals.

Ben & Jerry's has successfully blended ice cream and activism for decades—here's how
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life