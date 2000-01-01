Video Mastering the art of strategy with Richard Rumelt Rumelt is a professor of strategy at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, and the author of The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini talk to Richard about why most organizations operate with poorly defined and incoherent strategies, and what leaders can do to avoid these pitfalls. According to Richard, strategy isn’t about setting financial targets, statements of desired outcomes, or performance goals; rather, it is about pinpointing the pivotal challenge and taking decisive actions to overcome it. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement