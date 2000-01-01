Video How to lead with heart Angela Ahrendts is the former CEO of Burberry and head of Retail for Apple. In this episode of the New Human Movement, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini discuss how leadership needs to be reimagined for a new age. Angela believes that leaders must learn how to share their power, connect people, and build an environment that encourages everyone to shape the future of the organization. This conversation is part of the New Human Movement, a series featuring bold thinkers and radical doers who are reimagining work, management and capitalism for a new age. For more, visit humanocracy.com/movement