Video How Jada Pinkett Smith finds power in vulnerability The actor and producer is discovering a new side of herself on the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where she discusses critical topics, from domestic abuse to the R. Kelly accusations, alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. And when it comes to movies, she’s talking a leaf out of Regina King’s book to ensure there is diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera.