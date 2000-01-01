advertisement
advertisement

Desus & Mero's late-night show success boils down to authenticity

Desus & Mero have come a long way from their first podcast. Now, they're changing the face of late night television on Showtime. Here, the Bodega Boys interview each other about their working partnership, creating a successful brand, and the biggest lesson they learned from Taylor Swift.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

Video

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life