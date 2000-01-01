04-22-22

This week, Delta airlines announced that it will no longer require masks on their flights after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled against the federal mask mandate for public transit. Many other airlines are also following suit, but Delta bizarrely stated that COVID-19 is now de-categorized as an “ordinary seasonal virus,” which is definitely not the case. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit or Miss of the Week.