David de Rothschild sailed a boat made entirely of recycled plastic. Would you?

Explorer and environmentalist David de Rothschild sailed from San Fransisco, California to Sydney, Australia on Plastiki, a boat made entirely from recyclable plastic. He wants us to change the way we think about plastics and turn the tides in the fight against climate change.

This breakthrough technology measures your attention and emotional response to content

SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics company that measures emotion and attention to optimize how successful a commerical or movie trailer can be. While focus groups can lead to bias, this new technology can reveal what you are engaged in with second-by-second precision, providing more accurate data points to provide to their clients. SPARK Neuro is starting with ads, and plans on broadening its focus to matters like politics and counter-terrorism.

