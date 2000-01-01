advertisement
Danica Patrick's new drive

Now retired from IndyCar and stock car racing, Danica Patrick is focused on her next chapter. But don't get it twisted, she's as driven as ever. Patrick released the mind and body guide "Pretty Intense," founded the athleisure line Warrior by Danica, and is the proprietor of Somnium vineyard in Napa Valley.

