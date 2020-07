Video Why the Facebook ad boycott matters Major brands like Unilever, Patagonia, The North Face, Honda, Ford, Levi's, and Starbucks have joined the Stop Hate For Profit campaign, an initiative started by civil rights groups NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, boycotting ads on Facebook for the month of July in a coordinated response to the amount of hate speech and divisive content on the platform.