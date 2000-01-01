advertisement
advertisement

Creativity And The New Human Capital Equation

Tim Brown of IDEO, Francine Katsoudas of Cisco, Niels B. Christiansen of The Lego Group and C Vijayakumar of HCL join Stephanie Mehta in Davos for a discussion on creativity in business.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life