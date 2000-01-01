advertisement
Coca-Cola may be getting into cannabis--what it means for other brands

Coca-Cola Co. may develop cannabis-infused drinks, becoming one of the first major brands to delve into the legal marijuana industry. The drinks would contain non-psychoactive cannabidiol, or CBD, which, among its many uses, is used to ease pain or inflammation. How might this impact the growing legal marijuana industry, and does this mean other major brands will follow suit?

