Anthony Bourdain’s Upcoming Documentary Takes An Unflinching Look At The Global Food Waste Epidemic

The film “Wasted,” which has been shown at festivals, features various chefs weighing in on the ever-growing food waste problem, especially in the United States. The film will be released on October 13th across various streaming platforms.

