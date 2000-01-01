advertisement
advertisement

Anthony Bourdain On How And Why To Say "No" When You Finally Hit Success

"I was in a very, very, very insecure place at age 44, and suddenly people were offering me things," the TV host and author recalls about his big break. But Bourdain was savvy enough to think long-term--and managed to turn the right things down. "What's good for you in the short run is not necessarily good for you in the long run," he adds.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life