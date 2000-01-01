advertisement
advertisement

Actor Shay Mitchell is the female travel host you've been waiting for

Before Will Smith and The Rock had their own YouTube channels, the former "Pretty Little Liars" actor daringly started her own channel during the height of the show's success. The channel has everything, from beauty to vlogs, but her main passion lies with her travel series, "Shaycation." As a fan of the late Anthony Bourdain, Mitchell wanted to create her own travel series from a female perspective.

Featured Videos

advertisement

Latest Videos

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life